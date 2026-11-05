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Between the Links: Dan Miragliotta steals headlines, Jake Paul’s opponent revealed, Joaquin Buckley calling out everyone
By Mike Heck,3 days ago
MMA Fighting talks the biggest stories of the week in combat sports. Following the UFC lightweight main event between Renato Moicano and Tom Nolan the conversation around the MMA community is about refereeing, more specifically, Dan Miragliotta’s highly-questionable standup of Moicano — which eventually led to “Money” getting finished a round later. Has this been the worst year ever for officiating in the UFC?