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OnePlus Confirms Specific Android 17 Release Dates for Phones and Tablets
4 days ago
OnePlus published a finalized deployment timeline for its Android 17 based ColorOS 17 software update across older and current hardware. The refreshed operating system package delivers revised system animations, interface adjustments, and localized machine learning tools. The initial wave covers premium devices throughout November, while older hardware receives the build in early 2027.