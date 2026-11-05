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Honor Magic 9 Pro Max Global Edition Launches with Dual 200 MP Cameras
4 days ago
Honor has launched the global edition of the Magic 9 Pro Max, expanding its flagship lineup to international buyers outside mainland China. The handset features a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, dual 200 MP rear cameras, and an 8000 mAh battery with 80W wireless charging. Pre orders are now open in Hong Kong starting at $1402, though the international variant reduces battery capacity by 800 mAh compared to the Chinese model.