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Florida to start QB Tramell Jones Jr. vs. Oklahoma with WR Vernell Brown III doubtful, defender suspended
By OnlyGators.com Staff,3 days ago
Three highly impactful adjustments are coming to the No. 24 Florida Gators’ game-day roster ahead of Saturday night’s meeting with the Oklahoma Sooners. None are more important than the Gators reportedly preparing to start sophomore quarterback Tramell Jones Jr., who led Florida to an upset win at Texas three weeks ago.