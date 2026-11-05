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Lakewood, Brick and Toms River Medical Offices Listed in Proposed $720M Deal
3 days ago
Medical offices in Lakewood, Brick and Toms River are listed in a proposed deal to buy a group of doctors’ practices and surgery centers across New Jersey, TLS has learned. The companies behind the deal are asking the New Jersey Economic Development Authority to arrange up to $720 million in borrowing to help pay for the purchases and other costs. The plan also allows for work on some offices and new equipment.