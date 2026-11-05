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Georgia vs. Ole Miss Preview: Breaking Down the Biggest Matchups in Oxford
2 days ago
Georgia heads to Oxford for a massive Top 10 showdown against Ole Miss on Saturday night, and Buck Belue breaks down the biggest matchups that could decide this SEC clash. Buck examines how Kirby Smart and Glenn Schumann could approach the Rebels’ dynamic quarterback, why Georgia must be careful about blitzing, and the importance of Ellis Robinson and the Bulldogs’ secondary.