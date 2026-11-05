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Still no winner declared in U.S. Senate race in Mississippi; what's next?
By Coastal TV News,3 days ago
A razor-thin margin separates Democratic challenger Scott Colom and incumbent Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi's U.S. Senate race, with Colom holding a narrow lead of 1,138 votes as of Wednesday. Despite the close contest, Mississippi has no statutory provision for an automatic or candidate-requested recount. Instead, state law allows...