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NHL Predictions: Vancouver Canucks vs Winnipeg Jets, Odds and Picks – November 5
By Marcus Yu,3 days ago
In this edition of Last Word On Hockey’s NHL Predictions, we will get you set for tonight’s game between the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets. Vancouver is 3-13-1, with seven points in 17 games, while Winnipeg is 5-8-3, with 13 points in 16 games. This is the first of three meetings between these two teams for the 2026-27 season, with the next meeting on February 13th. Don’t forget to check out more NHL Predictions, as our writers continue this series throughout the season and into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.