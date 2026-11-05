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Carlos Prates manager: UFC ‘a little upset’ with Islam Makhachev after UFC 336 withdrawal
By Guilherme Cruz,4 days ago
Carlos Prates is not fighting Islam Makhachev for the UFC welterweight title, news that caught all parties involved by surprise. Instead of getting his shot at the undisputed belt, Prates battles Michael Morales for an interim title in the co-main event of UFC 336 on Jan. 30 in Toronto. Prates’ manager Lucas Lutkus told MMA Fighting that Prates was promised a shot at the 170-pound gold minutes after knocking out former champion Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC Perth in May and three months prior to Makhachev’s successful title defense against Ian Machado Garry.