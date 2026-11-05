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Dana White provides big update on Ilia Topuria’s UFC return
By Damon Martin,3 days ago
Ilia Topuria is expected back in action sooner rather than later. The former two-division champion last fought in June on the UFC White House card where he suffered an upset loss to Justin Gaethje in the main event. Since then, Topuria has been teasing his return with posts on social media as he gets back in training after his hellacious war with Gaethje.