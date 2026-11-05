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Arkansas Attorney General sues Kalshi, gaming platform VGW for illegal gambling
By Cayden Hartman,4 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has filed two lawsuits against the owners of prediction market Kalshi and online gaming platform VGW, alleging both companies are operating illegal gambling businesses in the state. According to the lawsuits, Griffin alleges Kalshi's owners, KalshiEX LLC and Kalshi...
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