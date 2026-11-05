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Throwback Thursday: Mike Kidd and Gary Scott at the Louisville Half-Mile (1976)
By Larry Lawrence,3 days ago
In this week’s Throwback Thursday, we wind back the clock 50 years to the 1976 Louisville Ky) Half Mile at Louisville Downs. This shot shows Mike Kidd (72) and Gary Scot (1) running side by side on Louisville’s famed crushed limestone surface. The photo is likely from a heat race. Kidd ultimately did not make the main. Scott’s luck was a little better, the defending national champ went on to win the Louisville National that night. Scott was the seventh winner in seven races to that point in the ‘76 AMA Grand National Championship.
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