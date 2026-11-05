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Suzuki’s GSX-10S and GSX-10R break cover at EICMA
By Rennie Scaysbrook,3 days ago
Suzuki is expanding its liter-class sportbike lineup with the introduction of the 2027 GSX-10R and GSX-10RS, two new models unveiled at EICMA in Milan, Italy. Both motorcycles draw on the company’s GSX-R racing heritage, combining a K5-derived 999cc inline-four engine with an updated electronics package, revised chassis components and modern styling. The GSX-10RS is a special version developed exclusively for the U.S. market.