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Norton unveils the new 450 Urban at EICMA
By Rennie Scaysbrook,4 days ago
Norton is expanding its motorcycle lineup into the lightweight urban category with the unveiling of the new 450 Urban at EICMA 2026 in Milan, Italy. Offered in two versions, the new model brings the British manufacturer’s premium design approach and electronic technology to a smaller-capacity platform aimed at both newer riders and experienced motorcyclists seeking a more compact everyday machine.