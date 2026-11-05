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Ezra Bridger Actor Promises 1 Star Wars Rebels Character Will Get A Bigger Role In Ahsoka Season 2
By Lauren Rouse,4 days ago
Now that Ahsoka has reunited the Star Wars Rebels crew in live-action, Season 2 of the show is making use of the beloved squad, with one character in particular set to receive more screen time. The Disney+ series serves as a sequel to both Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars, uniting characters from both animated shows in live action for the first time. The Ghost Crew found themselves in different parts of the universe after the end of Star Wars Rebels, but Ahsoka Season 2 will have the gang back together again.