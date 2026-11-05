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‘And THAT’S Being Pro Life’: Michigan Residents Praise $500 Monthly Cash Program as Flint Newborn Death Rate Falls 50%
By Dylan Chaundy,3 days ago
Some encouraging news has emerged from Flint, Michigan, where a program offering financial support to new and expectant parents has been linked to a remarkable drop in newborn deaths. Following the introduction of Rx Kids, which provides families with $1,500 during pregnancy and $500 a month throughout their baby’s first year, researchers found that the city’s newborn death rate had fallen by 50%. The findings have sparked a wave of positive reactions from Michigan residents, with many praising the initiative and the difference it could make for struggling families.
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