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Some wonder whether the 49ers are in play for Jonathan Taylor
By Mike Florio,5 days ago
As the trade deadline creeps closer, some think a high-profile team is lurking as to the biggest name that remains potentially available. Chris Simms mentioned on Thursday’s PFT Live that some in league circles are wondering whether the 49ers could make a play for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. (People around the league ask Simms those questions, because 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is one of his best friends — and because they assume Simms knows what’s happening with the 49ers, even if he rarely if ever does.)
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