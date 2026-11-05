undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Truth 188: The Blue Tsunami – the Purple Tide & Our Future
By Ambrose M. Bennett – Activist,3 days ago
THE Truth Be Told, Ralph has not won yet and if history is an indicator he will NOT be re-elected as no ousted Governor has never been re-elected in the CNMI. While there was clearly a Blue-Tsunami on the mainland of America, the Purple Tide in the CNMI is still coming-in and hopefully will RISE to the level needed to figuratively DROWN the GOP’s hopes of continuing their control over the CNMI that has led to our demise as a State Level Government in the American Family. WE the People (Good-Stewards) still have the majority with the numbers to kill the hopes of Ralph to take control again, as WE (AV & Camacho Voters) only need to stick together in this Good-Fight to end the corruption, poli-tricking, deflecting & gaslighting that has brought us to our KNEES in hopes of a better economy. Ralph’s campaign only highlighted & used the failures in the CNMI to frighten voters and I’m even hearing a lot of jobs were frivolously promised just to get votes. Well, WE have already fallen for Ralph’s “Tomfoolery” that he can fix it after he had nearly 8 years and over 2-Billion in Federal Supporting funds but look at how he left the CNMI hanging by a thread that is now even FRAYED! If WE don’t CHANGE from voting for the Same-O leaders who FAILED us the CNMI may NEVER Change for the Better! So, WE must teach Ralph a lesson and send the message “loud & clear” that WE have seen ENOUGH of the GOP’s BS just like our counterpart voters on the mainland, as even the GOP Gerrymandering/Redistricting did NOT work.