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Hardin County Schools mourns passing of Vine Grove student known for her kindness
2 days ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Officials announced with deep sadness on Thursday morning that a student with the district had passed away. Superintendent Teresa Morgan announced just before 9 a.m. on Nov. 5 that Emma Grace Grose, 18, had passed. She'd attended Vine Grove Elementary School and James T. Alton Middle School and was enrolled in the district's virtual school program.