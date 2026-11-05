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Beyond the Protocol: Why Animal-Welfare Readiness Starts Before the Moment Arrives
By Jim Eadie,3 days ago
Animal-welfare protocols are designed to answer an important question:. But on a working farm, another question can be just as important:. That distinction between policy and execution is where animal-welfare practices ultimately meet the realities of day-to-day production. A written protocol can establish expectations. A veterinarian can define appropriate procedures....