undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pegasystems Awarded $419 Million U.S. Army Enterprise Software And Technology Services Contract
By Amit Chowdhry,4 days ago
Pegasystems, a Waltham, Massachusetts-based enterprise software company, has received a U.S. Army contract valued at $419 million to provide commercial software subscriptions, technical support, and professional services. The firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity agreement establishes an enterprise contracting vehicle supporting the Army’s use of Pegasystems software and related technology services. Under the...