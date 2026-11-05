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Sanofi Vaccines Added To $19.4 Million Defense Logistics Agency Pharmaceutical Contract
By Amit Chowdhry,4 days ago
Sanofi Vaccines US, based in Swiftwater, Pennsylvania, has been added as an awardee to an existing Defense Logistics Agency multiple-award contract for pharmaceutical products, with an award value of $19.4 million. The contract, identified as SPE2D0-27-D-0001, was issued under a pharmaceutical procurement solicitation originally awarded on November 15, 2016. The...