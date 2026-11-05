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Bynes’ five best coffee places near campus
By Emma Bynes,2 days ago
As News Editor at The Student, I’m frequently on the go and often asked what I do to keep the energy up. The secret is coffee. I’m spotted in the union almost every morning with Dunkin’ in hand and always down to try a local coffee place with friends when I’m not doing something. Here’s some of my favorite off-campus spots to grab a cup o’ joe! Let’s hear your recommendations on socials @thespfldstudent.