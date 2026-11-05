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In Between Art and Politics: Milligan’s 2026 Homecoming Exhibition
By Emily Haas,3 days ago
As the 2026 Homecoming exhibition “(Y)OUR LAND” comes to a close, artist Mitchell Hancock emphasizes the importance of showing empathy for foreigners in today’s society. Hancock was born in the United States and moved to Mexico when he was five years old. He lived mostly in Mexico City and Puebla, spending much of his life as a foreigner himself.