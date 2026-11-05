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‘We All Getting Abortions Tonight!’: California Rapper Lil Nas X Offends Critics With Midterm Democrat Victory Celebration
By Sid Natividad,4 days ago
Viral rapper Lil Nas X sparked a heated online debate after celebrating Democrats’ sweeping victories in the 2026 midterm elections with a provocative abortion joke that quickly drew criticism from conservative social media users. While the California-based rapper’s celebratory remarks might have been a joke, they nevertheless made certain online users worried.
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