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Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens Mocked for Having ‘Political Instincts of an Old Shoe’ After GOP Endorsement Backfires
By Alex Gibson,4 days ago
Rep. Haley Stevens is still defending the political gamble that stunned Michigan Democrats, but the reaction back home suggests many voters have little patience left for the explanation. Stevens doubled down Wednesday on her endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers after Democrat Abdul El-Sayed defeated him in Michigan’s Senate race. Rogers...