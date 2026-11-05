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Fujifilm Sonosite Awarded $957.7 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract For Ultrasound Systems
By Amit Chowdhry,4 days ago
Fujifilm Sonosite, a Bothell, Washington-based medical imaging technology company, has received a U.S. Defense Logistics Agency contract with a maximum value of $957.7 million to supply ultrasound systems, components, and accessories to military and federal government customers. The firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity agreement supports the procurement of medical imaging equipment for the...