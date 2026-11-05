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Rotary Club Grant Applications Open Through Nov. 13th
By Jill Carstens,2 days ago
The Salida Sunrise Rotary Club’s Community Grants program is accepting applications from area nonprofits through November 13th. Grant applicants must be a nonprofit and collaborate with a Salida Sunrise Rotary member to complete the application. Sunrise Rotary raises funds through events like the Chaffee Home and Outdoor Living Expo and the annual Lucky Ducky Race.