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‘This Is So Traumatizing’: Virginia Mom Breaks Down After Claiming Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Was Attacked at Daycare
By Sylvia Eze,4 days ago
A Virginia mother broke down in tears while recounting how her 3-year-old daughter was allegedly attacked by two other children at a daycare on a military base. The woman claimed her daughter was left without adult supervision in a bathroom when the children began hitting her, leaving her with scratches and a bite mark. Her story has sparked outrage online, with many netizens calling for the daycare workers to be held accountable for allegedly failing to protect the child.
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