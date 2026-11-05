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Deloitte Financial Advisory Services Awarded $37.5 Million Army Contract For Litigation Support
By Amit Chowdhry,4 days ago
Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP, based in Arlington, Virginia, has received a $37.5 million contract from the U.S. Army to provide litigation augmentation support to the headquarters of the Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps. The agreement establishes a contracting vehicle through which the Army can obtain additional professional support...