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Rives Junction Road Fire Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported
By Luke Moorehead II,5 days ago
Jackson, Mich. (WKHM) — A residential structure fire that took place on Wednesday afternoon is under investigation. On November 4 at around 2:17 p.m., Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety (DPS) and multiple other fire and emergency units were dispatched to the 5000 block of Rives Junction Road for the reported residential structure fire.
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