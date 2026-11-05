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SupportNinja Buys Aventus, Launches Ecommerce CX Unit
By Dom Nicastro,3 days ago
The deal creates Aventus by SupportNinja, an AI-native CX practice targeting Shopify, Gorgias and Zendesk users ahead of peak holiday volume. Two service tiers. Managed AI Operations and fully Managed CX Stack offerings. Platform-agnostic AI. Improves AI inside existing Gorgias or Zendesk without migration. Holiday-ready support. Ecommerce CX leaders gain...