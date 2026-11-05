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Hearing administrator recommends approval of CUC rate hike
By Bryan Manabat,3 days ago
A HEARING administrator has recommended that the Commonwealth Public Utilities Commission approve Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s proposed three-year rate plan. The report concludes that the utility has shown a need for higher electricity, water and wastewater rates despite widespread public opposition at hearings across the CNMI. In a 15-page report...