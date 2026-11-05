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LCPD searching for hit-and-run suspect who cut off ankle monitor after posting bond
By KPLC Digital Team,3 days ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who they said cut off his ankle monitor after posting bond. Rene Rodriguez, 42, of Houston, is accused of hitting a person riding an electric scooter and driving away. The crash happened on West McNeese Street in the early hours of Oct. 18, and the victim was seriously hurt.
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