undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Athens Mayor and Commission hear concerns over parking and more at November meeting
By Julia Beauchamp,3 days ago
The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission approved an amendment regarding inclusionary zoning payment options and a street name change. They also voted to hold a West End property rezoning at their regular session meeting Wednesday. Inclusionary zoning payment in-lieu options. The zoning rules were updated to say that all qualifying...
1