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Sturgis fire destroys abandoned home
By Name,3 days ago
A structure fire occurred in Sturgis on Wednesday. The Sturgis Department of Public Safey said the blaze happened in the 400 block of Center Street. Arriving crews found an abandoned home fully engulfed. Crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire, authorities said. They did spend a large amount of time on scene performing overhaul due to hoarding conditions in the home, officials said.