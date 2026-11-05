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Community honors Horry County’s contribution to World War II at memorial on Nov. 9
By Nicole Townsend,3 days ago
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The community will honor Horry County’s contribution to World War II through the dedication of a historic marker and memorial. The City of Conway will join officials from the Horry County Historical Society, the Horry County Historic Preservation Commission and Coastal Carolina University’s United Bank Center for Military and Veteran Studies for the dedication of the World War II Memorial at 11 a.m. in Conway’s Collins Park at 1012 16th Avenue on Nov. 9.
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