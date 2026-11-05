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Bristol VA man charged after drugs/gun seized at residence
4 days ago
The Bristol Virginia Police Department says a Bristol, Virginia, man has been charged after multiple drugs and a gun were seized. A search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Wagner Road on October 26. Detectives seized around 300 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 87 grams of suspected fentanyl, 5 grams of suspected psilocybin, and 50 dosage units of suspected steroids. Detectives also found a firearm. 33 year old Zavier J. Harper was arrested and is now facing multiple firearm and drug related charges as well as being a fugitive from justice in relation to a Tennessee charge. He is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.
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