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Bon Jovi Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour
3 days ago
(fcc) Bon Jovi, the GRAMMY Award-winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band and one of history's most iconic live acts, today announced additional North American stadium dates for the band's highly anticipated 2027 FOREVER TOUR. Following overwhelming demand, the band will add a second and final performance at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Canada, on August 7th, along with a newly announced show at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, on October 2nd.