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Reassessment of school infrastructure plans after voters reject sales tax increases in VA
4 days ago
School divisions across Virginia are reassessing infrastructure plans after voters in 32 of 47 localities rejected a proposed 1% sales tax increase for school construction. In Smyth County, where over 70% of voters opposed the measure, Superintendent Brad Haga faces hard choices regarding $212 million in necessary campus renovations. Washington County confronts a similar $200 million deficit, with officials working to re-engage voters ahead of a rescheduled special election referendum in April 2027.