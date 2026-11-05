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This Day In Country Music (11/5/2026)
By DANA MCDONALD,3 days ago
Born on this day in Cincinnati, Ohio, was Roy Rogers, singer and cowboy actor, one of the most heavily marketed and merchandised stars of his era, as well as being the namesake of the Roy Rogers Restaurants franchised chain. He and his wife Dale Evans, his golden palomino, Trigger, and his German Shepherd dog, Bullet, were featured in more than 100 movies & The Roy Rogers Show. The show ran on radio for 9 years before moving to TV from 1951 – 1957. Rogers died of congestive heart failure on July 6, 1998, he was residing in Apple Valley, California.