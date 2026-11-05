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Volunteer State, Gallatin Chamber partner on employment initiative
By STAFF REPORT,3 days ago
Volunteer State Community College and the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce have been selected as one of only eight community college-chamber partnerships nationwide to participate in the Sustainable College-Employer Partnerships Initiative, led by Achieving the Dream in partnership with the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) Foundation and supported by JPMorganChase.