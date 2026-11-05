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Pink Floyd Announce 'Animals 50' Featuring Rare Unreleased Material
3 days ago
(Shore Fire Media) Five decades on from the bleak picture of 1970's Britain it embodied, Pink Floyd's revered dystopian masterpiece Animals is being newly released in multiple formats and a deluxe box set, out January 22nd, 2027 via Sony Music. The 50th anniversary edition brings fans fresh insight into one of Pink Floyd's most visceral and compelling works, featuring a raft of rare and unreleased music, alongside unseen photographs capturing a unique behind the scenes perspective of the recording process, creation of the iconic album art and groundbreaking tour production.