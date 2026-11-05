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Why Staggering Bird Feeders by Height Prevents Winter Territorial Fights
By Vince Santacroce,3 days ago
Setting up staggering bird feeders by height is the easiest way to disrupt aggressive displacement hierarchies across mixed winter flocks while maximizing foraging efficiency during freezing weather. Most backyard setups place every feeder at a uniform five-foot level, creating a localized choke point that forces smaller passerines to expend irreplaceable calories in evasive flight.