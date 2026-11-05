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Billy Adam Calvert announces candidacy for Mississippi Senate District 33
By WTOK Staff,3 days ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - State Rep. Billy Adam Calvert has announced his candidacy for the Mississippi Senate, District 33, representing Lauderdale and Clarke counties. “Serving the people of East Mississippi has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Calvert said in a news release. “Over the past seven years, I have worked to lower taxes, strengthen our schools, support economic development, and secure investments in our communities. We’ve accomplished a lot, but there is more work to do.”
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