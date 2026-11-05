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Slash With Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators Release 'Flying Blind' Lyric Video
3 days ago
(hennemusic) Slash Ft Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators are sharing a lyric video for "Flying Blind" as the lead single and title track to their forthcoming new album. Due for release on February 26, 2027 via Gibson Records, the band's fifth studio album was recorded largely live with longtime producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette at Studio Barbarosa in Florida.