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Fund now raising money for Dobyns-Bennett family after fatal accident
4 days ago
A fund is now raising money for a Dobyns-Bennett family after a husband and wife were killed after a wrong way crash in Knox County on Sunday, after watching their daughter perform with the Dobyns-Bennett band at an event. Donations will help with legal and funeral expenses and tuition support for their daughter – a high school senior, and will also establish a scholarship and memorial garden. Donations are being accepted through an online link and can also be mailed to the Dobyns-Bennett Band Boosters at PO box 7265, Kingsport, TN 37664.