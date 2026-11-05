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Elon Musk gambled $445 million to boost Republicans in the midterms
3 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Elon Musk spent at least $445 million to try to help Republicans keep control of Congress. Despite this, the Democratic Party has gained control, with significant wins in Texas, where Musk has based himself and several of his companies. Democrats are leery of the world’s richest person and are keen to put his companies and his work at the Department of Government Efficiency under a microscope. Tesla and SpaceX shares dipped on Wednesday, impacting Musk’s net worth. Experts suggest Musk’s strategic mind in business may not translate to politics. And Texas’ new leadership is wary of Musk’s influence. Musk hasn’t responded to messages seeking comment.