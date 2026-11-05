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Mike Evans is unlikely to play in Week 9
By Josh Alper,5 days ago
It is set to be another week without wide receiver Mike Evans for the 49ers. Evans did not play in Week 7 due to Achilles tendinitis and he remained out for the team’s first post-bye practice on Wednesday. General Manager John Lynch stopped short of ruling him out for Week 9’s game against the Raiders during a Thursday appearance on KNBR, but said that it is “probably unlikely” that the wideout is back in action on Sunday.