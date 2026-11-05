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Want to age well? It’s time to start playing well with others
By Office of Strategic Communication,3 days ago
We’re getting older and, according to the old adage, we should be getting wiser. But what we know for sure is it’s time to get active. Whether it’s a weekly bridge game, a favorite crossword puzzle, or learning mahjong for the first time, research suggests that mentally stimulating activities, especially those that combine cognitive challenge with social connection, can play an important role in healthy aging and overall well-being.